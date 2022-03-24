Sharmaji Namkeen's Juhi Chawla & director Hitesh Bhatia on Rishi Kapoor's last film, food & OTT release

Late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is set to release on 31 March. Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla sat down for a chat with Juhi Chawla, who stars in the film, and director Hitesh Bhatia. The duo shared fond memories of working with Rishi Kapoor and his immense love for food. Bhatia also dished out why they opted for an OTT release as the late veteran actor's fans would have loved to see him on the big screen.



