In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi talks about her initial days of struggle, relating to her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character Naira, Balika Vadhu’s OTT version, next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, reuniting with co-star Mohsin Khan for ‘Teri Ada’, and meeting Baahubali star Prabhas in 2019.