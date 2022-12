In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Shriya Saran opens up on Drishyam 2, remembers director Nishikant Kamat, talks about fear of losing out on work, pregnancy, 2020 being a difficult year, initial days on a film set, her learnings from Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Prabhudheva, and about RRR’s Oscar journey.