Shruti Haasan reveals her beauty secrets, effects of PCOS on skin, acne; Decodes her goth looks

Watch this exclusive interview to know more!
Mumbai 68 Views 0 comments

Known for her experimental sense of fashion and style, Shruti Haasan, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, talked about the skin issues she faces and how she manages to look after it. Shruti also spilled beans on the weirdest thing she's applied on her face, how she dealt with negative comments about her experimental style, her love for black lipstick and the best makeup tip she's ever received. You don't want to miss this!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...