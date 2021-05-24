Shweta Shah on Covid-19 diet, Ayurveda, Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone’s diet secrets & more

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nutritionist Shweta Shah talks about how Ayurvedic diet secrets help you lead a balanced life while also making it easier to lose weight. She also spills the beans on Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif’s diet secrets and what keeps them looking youthful. She also dives into the importance of limiting all the herbal concoctions and ‘kadhas’ that people consume and gives a diet plan to tackle Covid-19. Watch the video to know more. 

