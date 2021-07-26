Sima Taparia on secret to her successful marriage & arranged v/s love marriage I Indian Matchmaking

Love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore Sima Aunty! Thanks to the worldwide success of Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia is a name now synonymous with arranged marriages. The ultimate matchmaker, for whom traditional family values trump everything, Sima in a candid tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla spoke about the surprise Emmy nomination (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - 2021) that Indian Matchmaking received, how she and her husband Anup Taparia are happily married for 38 years, what her definition of a perfect marriage, an ideal man and woman is, and much more.