Sima Taparia on secret to her successful marriage & arranged v/s love marriage I Indian Matchmaking
Watch the interview to know more details.
Love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore Sima Aunty! Thanks to the worldwide success of Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia is a name now synonymous with arranged marriages. The ultimate matchmaker, for whom traditional family values trump everything, Sima in a candid tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla spoke about the surprise Emmy nomination (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - 2021) that Indian Matchmaking received, how she and her husband Anup Taparia are happily married for 38 years, what her definition of a perfect marriage, an ideal man and woman is, and much more.
