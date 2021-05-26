Sonia Rathee on Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla and equation with brother Ankur

As the much-awaited third season of Broken But Beautiful is set to go on air, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with Sonia Rathee, the lady love of Sidharth Shukla in this twisted love story. She opened up about making an acting debut, shooting in the midst of a pandemic, how much her brother, TV actor, Ankur Rathee, help her on the acting front and gave insight into her plans.