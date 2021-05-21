Tamannaah Bhatia on November Story, Baahubali being the most challenging film, shooting for F3
Tamannaah Bhatia is pumped for her web show November Story. The actress talked to Pinkvilla about what drew her to the show. With a decade of experience to back her up, Tamannaah also believes that Baahubali was the most challenging film she did as it enabled her to test her limits. The actor then went on to talk about her next project F3 with Varun Tej.
