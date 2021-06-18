Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more

Tamannaah Bhatia gave us all the scoop and revealed that it takes a lot of effort to ensure her skin looks as good as it does. She talked about the weirdest thing she's applied on her face that helps get rid of acne. The Baahubali star also talked about how important it is to make sure the system remains clean, tips she's picked from BFFs Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and more.
 

