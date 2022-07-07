Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson on ValkyriexCaptain Marvel romance & Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Coming on strong as the fan favourite character in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie is set to steal our hearts once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Tessa Thompson spoke candidly about the possibility of a Valkyrie x Captain Marvel romance (Maybe in The Marvels?!) which MCU fans would love, her reaction to seeing a close friend and co-star Natalie Portman's Dr Jane Foster as Mighty Thor for the first time and her personal 'epic' playlist picks as Valkyrie's entrance theme song.