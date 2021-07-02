Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba, OTT stardom and says ‘he isn’t the ideal role model’

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey opened up about his upcoming film, Haseena Dillruba co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. The actor feels that the digital would not be taken over by the concept of superstar and insists that the audience should not look up to him as he is not an ideal role model. Vikrant also gave us an insight into his upcoming projects. Watch video.