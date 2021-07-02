Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba, OTT stardom and says ‘he isn’t the ideal role model’

Watch the exclusive interview to know more!
Mumbai 12 Views 1 comments

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey opened up about his upcoming film, Haseena Dillruba co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. The actor feels that the digital would not be taken over by the concept of superstar and insists that the audience should not look up to him as he is not an ideal role model. Vikrant also gave us an insight into his upcoming projects. Watch video.

Comments

Anonymous

Really like your stuff man, thanks for sharing

Add new comment

What’s New
Mahima Chaudhry is ‘heartbroken’ at the demise of her closest friend and Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal
Second-time parents-to-be Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra stepped out for a clinic visit
Raj Kaushal demise: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and others visit Mandira Bedi’s residence to offer condolences
Rohanpreet Singh takes up the 'guess the brand’ challenge and Neha Kakkar CANNOT stop laughing at his answers
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, Made in Heaven 2 & Dil Chahta Hai 2
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the UNFAIR treatment of TV stars and Nepotism in Bollywood

Popular Videos
Mahima Chaudhry is ‘heartbroken’ at the demise of ...
Second-time parents-to-be Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra stepped ...
Raj Kaushal demise: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and ...
Rohanpreet Singh takes up the 'guess the brand’ ...
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, ...
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the ...
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters ...
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love ...