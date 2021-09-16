When celebs got 'personal' with the media. Usually, the relationship between a Bollywood celeb and a journalist is very professional and formal. However, there have been times when stars have had their informal moments with reporters. From picking up mediapersons' phone to quizzing about their love lives, they have done it all. These lighthearted moments make our stars more real. Watch the video to be amused.
More Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS what she wants from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan