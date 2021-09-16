When Raveena Tandon gave clarification on dismissing a young Ranveer Singh from her sets. Ranveer as a kid had gone on the sets of Keemat to see a song shoot. However, Raveena wasn't pleased by his presence and asked him to leave. From Ranveer Singh's point of view, he was asked to leave as his gaze made the actress uncomfortable. But, Raveena's take on this is entirely different. Watch the video to know more.