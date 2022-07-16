“Aaj mera gana release hua, sunlo aap” Tara Sutaria looks beautiful and jets off to Nagpur for promotions

“Aaj mera gana release hua, sunlo aap” Tara Sutaria looks beautiful and jets off to Nagpur for promotions. A new track ‘Shaamat’ is crooned by Tara Sutaria is out! The gorgeous actress has turned singer for the song Shaamat in ‘Ek Villain Returns’. This rock anthem by Tara Sutaria and Ankit Tiwari will get you grooving.