The hottest hair color trend is here!! Get your hair colored with #MatrixColorMelt - a professional technique that perfectly blends 3 shades from dark to light to give you a gorgeous blended look. Head to a Matrix Salon now! #SuperVersatile #SuperTrendy #Haircolor #Haircolorgoals #Haircolortrends #MatrixIndia #MatrixColorMelt #HairColorTrend #HairColorGoals