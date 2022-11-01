Why are Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor preparing for the same role?

A reel posted recently on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram, saw the popular actor gearing up for a new role. Following the footsteps of his Chachu, in the video, Arjun is seen diligently practicing for a part with body language and a vibe that are a lot like Anil Kapoor’s.



Is he doing a remake of one of AK’s popular movies? Or just taking inspiration from his superstar chachu? – The lovingly teasing comments on the post by Anil Kapoor are also intriguing. Even more interestingly, exclusive leaked footage obtained shows Anil Kapoor performing almost the exact scenes that Arjun Kapoor seems to be practicing for.



Are they auditioning for the same part? Or starring together in a new project? We wonder what the duo is up to but whatever it is, seeing them together on the screen will be great fun.

#arjunkapoor #anilkapoor #itsallaboutprocess