TRANSFORMATION videos! How Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed over the years. One of the most famous and loved actresses today did not look and style themselves the same way as we see them now. Today watch these old videos of Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to see how their style, looks and confidence transformed over the years.