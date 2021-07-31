Archana Puran Singh’s maid fishes out money from trousers; Watch what she does next in this VIRAL video

Archana Puran Singh shares a video of her maid complaining about Parmeet Sethi. Watch now to know why.
Archana Puran Singh's maid fishes out money from trousers; Watch what she does next in this VIRAL video. The special guest of the comedy and entertainment show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Archana Puran Singh who is known for her savage comebacks on the show is a true entertainer! And why do we say that? Well, one look at her social media and you would agree with us. In this recently shared video by the actress, her house help is seen complaining about the actress' husband keeping money in his trousers and forgetting about them which leads to the money being washed out during laundry. Watch their hilarious remarks here

