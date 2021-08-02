Classic blunder! A TV star just mistook Kiara Advani’s car for her own

Watch the entire incident here in this throwback video.
Mumbai
Classic blunder! A TV star just mistook Kiara Advani’s car for her own. In this throwback video from Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash in 2019 we see TV star Divyanka Tripathi who got confused on her way out from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor got into actress Kiara Advani's car, which was waiting near the exit. WATCH this whole incident right here.

