Controversial Bigg Boss pair Anup Jalota & Jasleen Matharu’s VIRAL video. If you are a Bigg Boss fan you definitely remember the weird jodi of 31-year-old Jasleen Mathura and her guru aka rumoured partner singer Anup Jalota. After a lot of speculation, it was revealed inside the show that they are actually just friends and have a relation of teacher and disciple. Today watch this viral video of the two.