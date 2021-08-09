I can't stop falling in love with you . Former Bigg Boss 14 (BB 14)winner actress Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on social media. It has increased after she participated in the reality show. During BB 14, she often made headlines for her arguments with co-contestants and her relation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She constantly treats her fans with pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress’ pictures go viral in no time. Watch this latest video of the couple where they can't take their eyes of each other.