“Itne bhi jyada comfortable na hojaye ki yahi reh jaye”, Shehnaaz Gill's interactive session with the team. The actress dazzles in white as she makes her way to the hospital inauguration. She often visits the Sisters, and her interactive sessions with them turn out to be quite inspirational for people. Shehnaaz's fans often praise her for putting up a strong front and moving ahead in life with a positive attitude.