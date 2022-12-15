Just married! Gopi Bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mystery husband Shahnawaz Sheikh
Watch Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mystery man
Written by
Varada Pujari
|
Published on Dec 15, 2022 | 11:38 AM IST |
12.9K
Just married! Gopi Bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mystery husband Shahnawaz Sheikh
Just married! Gopi Bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mystery husband Shahnawaz Sheikh. Television star and Bigg Boss 13 participant Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped several hints about her wedding and now it’s finally confirmed that the actress is married. Find out more about her low key wedding and her mysterious husband right here.