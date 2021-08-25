LOCKED IN WITH 75 KGS OF ICE Why did THIS TV actor perform this activity? Actress Megha Gupta is winning the internet with her bio hacks, tips on soulful lifestyle and recipes. Her recent videos on Bio-hacking's Ice therapy is surprising fans. In this video we see the actress sitting in a tub filled with huge chunks of ice (75 kilograms). The actress wrote "So many benefits of ice bath therapy. It soothes sore muscles. It boosts your metabolism & immune system. It trains you to stressful situations. It helps you sleep better. It helps you improve sports performance." Watch this video to see how the actress performed the acticity.