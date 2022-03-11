Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks teen years and teases Never Have I Ever Season 3 I Turning Red

Turning Red is Pixar's latest endearing offering on strong mother-daughter bonds and eternal female friendships as the Domee Shi directorial stars a pitch perfect cast including Never Have I Ever's breakout star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. In the animated flick, Maitreyi voices Priya, Mei's (Rosalie Chiang) straight-faced emo best friend and an extreme fangirl at heart. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Maitreyi spoke candidly about how she tried and failed miserably at being a ballerina, how she looks back at her teen years, the primary emotion that sometimes drives her to become a giant red panda herself, like Mei, as well as a subtle tease at the highly-awaited Never Have I Ever Season 3.