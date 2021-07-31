Makeup mistakes to avoid for your soft glam look feat Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has the answers to your makeup queries.
Mumbai
Makeup mistakes to avoid for your soft glam look feat Gauahar Khan. Gauahar Khan has been making headlines for quite some time. From her love life with beau Zaid Darbar to her entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house, everyone follows the Bigg Boss 7 winner. Gauahar is one of the most-followed celebrities on social media, and she never misses a chance to interact with her fans. In this video, the actress shares a personal experience of having trouble with makeup over the years. She shares the same with her fans, so that they can avoid the same mistakes. Watch this video to get ready for your party look today.
 

