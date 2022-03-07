Open In App
“Never suffer in silence!” Nia Sharma & Hina Khan turn heads on the red carpet
“Never suffer in silence!” Nia Sharma & Hina Khan turn heads on the red carpet
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 07, 2022 01:07 PM IST |
10.8K
“Never suffer in silence!” Nia Sharma & Hina Khan turn heads on the red carpet. Watch this video of the beautiful Nia Sharma and Hina Khan at ITA Awards ceremony.
Nia Sharma
Hina Khan
TV
