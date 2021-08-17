"NO CLOSEUP! PHOTO nikal kar dikhao BHOOT toh nahi lag rahi" Watch which spotted celebrity said this statement recently. As the city has started getting back to normal again after the second wave of COVID 19, several celebrities are getting their projects back on track. We spotted Shehnaaz Gill yesterday who was not so pleased with the paparazzi taking her closeup and for the reason, you need to watch this video.