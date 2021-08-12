Shweta Tiwari’s reply to haters for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, actress Shweta Tiwari faced a lot of hate from fans of Aastha Gill after her decision on the hit stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she eliminated Aastha. The actress was asked about the same yesterday as paps spotted her and she had the perfect reply for the same. She added that due to the show and it’s twists and turns, today they are talking about her and tomorrow they will talk about some other participant of the show. Watch this video till the end to know more.