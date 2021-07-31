Step inside Sargun Mehta & Ravi Dubey's luxurious home. The most adorable and style real-life couple in the television industry is definitely Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The couple met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh, which was the first show of Sargun Mehta. They are the favourite TV couples of the audience and often share their love for one another on social media. They post pictures and videos of their sweet and love-filled moments. Today take a look inside their stunning home in Mumbai that's filled with creativity and style.