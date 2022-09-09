Advertisement
Entertainment
Prabhas' uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad
Sep 11, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer grows on Saturday as it rakes in Rs 42 crore
Sep 11, 2022 02:06 AM IST
Tv
Indian Idol 13 Review: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani’s show is a mix of talent & theatrics
Sep 11, 2022 01:46 AM IST
Entertainment
Superstar Yash looks dapper in white blazer as he gets clicked with wife Radhika Pandit at SIIMA Awards; PICS
Sep 11, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Tv
The Kapil Sharma Show Review: Kapil with Akshay Kumar deliver funny ep 1: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti were missed
Sep 11, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight in a white tuxedo as he graces the SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS
Sep 10, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma channels her goofy side as she takes daughter Vamika to a park in the UK; Check Inside
Sep 10, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra: Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film; calls it an ‘unbelievable experience’
Sep 10, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Entertainment
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu reunite as a 'clan of two'
Sep 11, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Lifestyle
Glamorous, yet practical wedding reception ideas to take your party to the next level
Sep 11, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Entertainment
Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury; Emilia Clarke introduced in a gripping promo
Sep 11, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Lifestyle
Cardinal rules to bear in mind for making your Mehendi function a huge hit
Sep 11, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Entertainment
King Charles proclaimed UK's new monarch in a televised ceremony, two days after Queen Elizabeth's demise
Sep 11, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects 3.40 million dollars on first day overseas
Sep 10, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Entertainment
Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha look oh-so-in-love as they pose for a magazine cover ahead of their wedding
Sep 10, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Entertainment
Aspiring rapper Chris Kaba shot dead by the police in London; Here’s everything you need to know
Sep 10, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film goes on overdrive on day 2; Headed for Rs 40 crore day
Sep 10, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gauahar Khan on coming out in support of Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Let people be’
Sep 10, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Tv
Brahmastra: Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Drashti Dhami hail Mouni Roy for her power-packed performance
Sep 10, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Zaid Darbar is open to doing Bigg Boss; Says ‘Gauahar will be my tuition teacher’
Sep 10, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani get into a dance-off on the stage
Sep 10, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra: Janhvi Kapoor says the movie was ‘magical to witness’; Varun Dhawan lauds the cast’s performances
Sep 10, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Tv
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; Find out why
Sep 10, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Korean
From J-hope to Nayeon: Top 5 K-pop solo artists to give mega hit songs in 2022
Sep 10, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat compete to impress 'Dadi'
Sep 10, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Entertainment
Kelly Ripa reveals she once passed out during sex and woke up in a hospital!
Sep 10, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Entertainment
D23 Expo: The Little Mermaid Teaser: A gorgeous, pitch perfect Halle Bailey as Ariel sings Part of Your World
Sep 10, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Tv
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Jay quits game at Rs 1250000 question; Do you know the answer?
Sep 10, 2022 01:23 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns Rs 75 crore globally
Sep 10, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Entertainment
Top 25 Inspirational quotes by Queen Elizabeth II that carry on her inspiring legacy
Sep 10, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan loses his cool as a fan forcefully tries clicking a selfie with him: ‘Kya kar raha hai tu?’
Sep 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II Death: Meghan Markle's Fallon appearance 'cancelled' and Archetypes podcast pushed back?
Sep 10, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone’s cameo as Jal Astra in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra leaves fans speechless
Sep 10, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Tv
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a diamond ring, says ‘It’s a YES’; Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal REACT
Sep 10, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Entertainment
Gigi Hadid calls her, Zayn Malik's daughter Khai 'genius': We're practising doing dangerous things carefully
Sep 10, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II Death: Prince William and Prince Harry had 'fractional engagement' at Balmoral?
Sep 10, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Entertainment
Cobra Kai Season 5 Twitter Review: The series receives nothing but rave reactions from netizens
Sep 10, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Entertainment
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 3 Twitter Review: Fans start to 'fall in love' with series
Sep 10, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor scores another non holiday record after Sanju & YJHD
Sep 10, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Entertainment
Find out how Queen Elizabeth II spent her final weekend before passing away at 96
Sep 09, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Entertainment
Charles addresses the nation for the FIRST time as King after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II
Sep 09, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Entertainment
5 Brahmastra stills that showcase Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry
Sep 09, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Entertainment
Black Adam Trailer 2: Dwayne Johnson's film gives a closer look at DC's Justice Society of America
Sep 09, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Tv
Jay Bhanushali drops an adorable family PIC and wishes wife Mahhi Vij on their 12th wedding anniversary
Sep 09, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Tv
The Kapil Sharma Show: Sargun Mehta reveals on show that she tossed a coin for doing Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli
Sep 09, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Tv
Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Gurmeet Choudhary and Krushna Abhishek send wishes to ‘Khiladi Kumar’
Sep 09, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Gashmeer Mahajani sets the stage ablaze with his performance on Badan Pe Sitaare
Sep 09, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Tv
Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly tunes in her inner flirt and proposes onscreen hubby Gaurav Khanna
Sep 09, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra has a very interesting Swades connection; Find out
Sep 09, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Fashion
Karisma Kapoor in The Loom Anarkali set shows how to put floral print back on your style radar; Yay or Nay?
Sep 09, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer headed for a 40 crore all India Gross
Sep 09, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II Death: King Charles III declares 'Royal Mourning' period; Funeral date yet to be confirmed
Sep 09, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Entertainment
5 things to know about Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Award host
Sep 09, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Entertainment
8 Best Netflix shows featuring strong female leads | Top Netflix series with female leads
Sep 09, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets emotional as he misses his newborn son
Sep 09, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Tv
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla drop PICS with Aakanksha Singh and other friends as they head for a road trip
Sep 09, 2022 06:03 PM IST
Fashion
Shanaya Kapoor's cargo pants and denim jacket are high on cool and chic appeal; Yay or Nay?
Sep 09, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Fashion
Queen Elizabeth II proved the world is her sartorial oyster with glorious pearl necklaces
Sep 09, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Entertainment
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: Singer-actress TEASES new 'uniquely raw and intimate' documentary
Sep 09, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Tv
Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla engagement PICS: Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Aamir Ali and more send wishes
Sep 09, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Entertainment
Olivia Wilde calls out 'horses**t' rumours about her cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles
Sep 09, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Entertainment
King Charles III's Accession to the Throne: Everything that you need to know
Sep 09, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Tv
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty teases Rajiv Adatia and delays his stunt by calling Pratik Sehajpal; Watch
Sep 09, 2022 03:24 PM IST
Entertainment
Royal expert hopes Queen Elizabeth's death will 'trigger reconciliation' between Prince Harry, Prince William
Sep 09, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Entertainment
How the official Royal titles will change following The Queen's death?
Sep 09, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Entertainment
Times when the Royal Family spoke fondly of Queen Elizabeth II
Sep 09, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Entertainment
Cobra Kai Season 5 Early Review: Ralph Macchio's show finds its moments to shine between all the chaos
Sep 09, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Tv
Baal Shiv shuts down abruptly; Mouli Ganguly hints towards ‘blame game’ between production and actors
Sep 09, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Fashion
Alia Bhatt's promotional outfits for Brahmāstra are top-tier maternity looks with comfort & chic served right
Sep 09, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's ICON with director Venu Sriram shelved
Sep 09, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Entertainment
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 3 Review: Númenor gets grand introduction; Halbrand SURPRISES all
Sep 09, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Entertainment
RIP Queen Elizabeth: The Crown creator calls the show a 'love letter' to the monarch, halts Season 6 shoot
Sep 09, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II Demise: Harry Styles honours the monarch for 70 years of service during his concert
Sep 09, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Ayan Mukerji film is a visual spectacle
Sep 09, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Entertainment
RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour the monarch through their Archewell foundation
Sep 09, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Entertainment
Thank God Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra; WATCH
Sep 09, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth Demise: Sarah Ferguson pays a moving tribute to the monarch as 'most incredible mother-in-law'
Sep 09, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to late husband Prince Philip at King George VI Memorial Chapel
Sep 09, 2022 08:02 AM IST
