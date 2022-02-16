Entertainment

FEB 16, 2022

10 Evergreen hits of Bappi Lahiri

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re

Bappi Da sang this classic alongside S Janaki for the film Saaheb and it has become an evergreen song in the Indian music industry

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

The Disco King sang this track for the film Aap Ki Khatir and he was eventually recognized for it

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

Bappi Da sang this track alongside Anuradha Paudwal for the film Thanedaar. This iconic song never gets old

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Tamma Tamma Loge

‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ is one of the iconic songs of the legendary singer. The song was used in Mithun Chakraborty's Bollywood flick Disco Dancer

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

The 1982 release, Disco Dancer, had another masterpiece, "Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Aha Nache". The music in the film was a global sensation

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Aha Nache

Bappi Da sang Taki Oh Taki for the film Himmatwala, alongside Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Taki Oh Taki

The singer lent his voice for the song Bambai Nagariya from the 2006 film Taxi No. 9211

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Bambai Nagariya

The Mithun Chakraborty starrer, Disco Dancer, featured the song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and it went on to become a chartbuster song

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja

The film Zakhmee featured the song "Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jaye" and it was sung by Sushma Shrestha and Lata Mangeshkar. The music was composed by Bappi Da

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jaye

The song "Ooh La La" was sung by Bappi Da alongside Shreya Ghoshal for the film "The Dirty Picture." It went on to become a great hit and was also a major highlight of the film

Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Ooh La La

