Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 16, 2022
10 Evergreen hits of Bappi Lahiri
Heading 3
Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re
Bappi Da sang this classic alongside S Janaki for the film Saaheb and it has become an evergreen song in the Indian music industry
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
The Disco King sang this track for the film Aap Ki Khatir and he was eventually recognized for it
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
Bappi Da sang this track alongside Anuradha Paudwal for the film Thanedaar. This iconic song never gets old
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Tamma Tamma Loge
‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ is one of the iconic songs of the legendary singer. The song was used in Mithun Chakraborty's Bollywood flick Disco Dancer
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Yaad Aa Raha Hai
The 1982 release, Disco Dancer, had another masterpiece, "Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Aha Nache". The music in the film was a global sensation
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Aha Nache
Bappi Da sang Taki Oh Taki for the film Himmatwala, alongside Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Taki Oh Taki
The singer lent his voice for the song Bambai Nagariya from the 2006 film Taxi No. 9211
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Bambai Nagariya
The Mithun Chakraborty starrer, Disco Dancer, featured the song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and it went on to become a chartbuster song
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja
The film Zakhmee featured the song "Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jaye" and it was sung by Sushma Shrestha and Lata Mangeshkar. The music was composed by Bappi Da
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jaye
The song "Ooh La La" was sung by Bappi Da alongside Shreya Ghoshal for the film "The Dirty Picture." It went on to become a great hit and was also a major highlight of the film
Image: Bappi Lahiri Instagram
Ooh La La
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: War dramas of Bollywood