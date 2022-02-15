War dramas of Bollywood

The SS Rajamouli directorial starred an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The film grossed a record-breaking amount at the box office
The Ajay Devgn starrer is about a Maratha warrior who sets out to retake Kondhana fort for his king and kingdom after the Mughals attack and conquer it
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
The Santosh Sivan directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is based on the life of Emperor Ashoka and the emergence of the Mauryan Dynasty in Ancient India
Asoka
The Farhan Akhtar directorial follows a young guy who joins the Indian Army out of curiosity but walks out when he discovers that life as a soldier is difficult. When this causes a problem with his lover, he goes to the field again to make her proud
Lakshya
The 2003 film is centred on Indian forces transferring their patrol officers after learning that Pakistani troops have crossed the Line of Control. The two nations then engage in a brutal war. The film received widespread acclaim
LOC: Kargil
The Ashutosh Gowariker film starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film portrayed the happenings of the Third Battle of Panipat
Panipat
The Vicky Kaushal starrer is based on a secret operation against a gang of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016, and killed numerous soldiers. The film was a smash hit at the box office
URI: The Surgical Strike
The 2005 film directed by Mani Shankar tells a story of an unknown Indian soldier's diary. His career spans unrest in the North East, Maoist terror, Gujarat riots, and the Kargil War of 1999
Tango Charlie
The Anurag Singh directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, was based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The film was a box office success
Kesari
The Siddharth Malhotra-starrer is a biopic based on the heroic life of Vikram Batra, a 25-year-old valiant Indian soldier. The film received widespread acclaim
Shershaah
