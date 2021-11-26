P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

Nov 26, 2021

10 Facts about Mohanlal’s Marakkar

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is an upcoming Indian Mollywood period war drama film directed by Priyadarshan

Movie

Image: IMDb

The star-studded film is the most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore

Budget

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

At the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design

Awards

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on December 2, 2021

Release

Image: Pinkvilla

The idea for the film originated and was discussed in length on the sets of Mohanlal starrer Kaalapani in 1996, which didn’t proceed due to financial constraints

Ideation

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The 16th-century film is based on Admiral Kunjali Marker IV of the Zamorin fleet in Calicut and his epic warfare against the Portuguese

Storyline

Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram

The film will be released in Malayalam, along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Kannada. There are also plans to release the film in Arabic and Chinese

Languages

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Starring megastar Mohanlal in the title role, the film includes Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Shelvan, Suhasini and more

Stellar Cast

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Since there are hardly any pictorial references regarding the costume and ornaments of the warriors, the costume designers had to depend on their imagination and references from books and paintings

Costume Design

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Except for a few shots of the Arabian Sea at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, the entire film was shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

Location

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

