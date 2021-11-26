P R GAYATHRI
Nov 26, 2021
10 Facts about Mohanlal’s Marakkar
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is an upcoming Indian Mollywood period war drama film directed by Priyadarshan
Movie
Image: IMDb
The star-studded film is the most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore
Budget
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
At the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design
Awards
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
The film is scheduled to release worldwide on December 2, 2021
Release
Image: Pinkvilla
The idea for the film originated and was discussed in length on the sets of Mohanlal starrer Kaalapani in 1996, which didn’t proceed due to financial constraints
Ideation
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
The 16th-century film is based on Admiral Kunjali Marker IV of the Zamorin fleet in Calicut and his epic warfare against the Portuguese
Storyline
Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram
The film will be released in Malayalam, along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Kannada. There are also plans to release the film in Arabic and Chinese
Languages
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Starring megastar Mohanlal in the title role, the film includes Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Shelvan, Suhasini and more
Stellar Cast
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Since there are hardly any pictorial references regarding the costume and ornaments of the warriors, the costume designers had to depend on their imagination and references from books and paintings
Costume Design
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Except for a few shots of the Arabian Sea at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, the entire film was shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad
Location
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
