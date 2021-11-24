AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Nov 24, 2021

Konkona Sen Sharma's career timeline

Konkona Sen Sharma debuted as a child artist in the Bengali film Indira

Debut as child

(Source- IMDb)

She made her adult debut in the Bengali film, Ek Je Aachhe Kanya in 2000

Debut as an adult

(Source- IMDb)

She rose to prominence with the 2001 release, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer

Rose to prominence

(Source- IMDb)

She won the National Film Award for her stellar performance in the 2001 film

National award

(Source- IMDb)

Following that, she appeared in the 2005 film, Page 3 and got more recognition

Page 3

(Source- IMDb)

In 2007, she appeared in the flick Laaga Chunari Mein Daag which was a commercial failure

Yash Raj banner film

(Source- IMDb)

The actress bagged two consecutive Filmfare awards for Omkara and Life in a Metro

Two consecutive awards

(Source- IMDb)

In 2013, she starred in the film Ek Thi Daayan, which tanked at the box office

Ek Thi Daayan

(Source- IMDb)

In 2014, Konkona won the Best Actress Award at Filmfare Awards East for Goynar Baksho

Best Actress Award

(Source- IMDb)

In 2017, she made her directorial debut with A Death in the Gunj and it garnered her the Best Debut Director Award

Directorial debut

(Source- IMDb)

In 2021, she appeared in the Nikkhil Advani directorial Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

(Source- IMDb)

She was last seen in the Aparna Sen directorial The Rapist

The Rapist

(Source- IMDb)

The actress who was once questioned for her beauty, answered everyone with her phenomenal acting

The transition

(Source- Anurag Kabbur)

