Nov 24, 2021
Konkona Sen Sharma's career timeline
Konkona Sen Sharma debuted as a child artist in the Bengali film Indira
She made her adult debut in the Bengali film, Ek Je Aachhe Kanya in 2000
She rose to prominence with the 2001 release, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer
She won the National Film Award for her stellar performance in the 2001 film
Following that, she appeared in the 2005 film, Page 3 and got more recognition
In 2007, she appeared in the flick Laaga Chunari Mein Daag which was a commercial failure
The actress bagged two consecutive Filmfare awards for Omkara and Life in a Metro
In 2013, she starred in the film Ek Thi Daayan, which tanked at the box office
In 2014, Konkona won the Best Actress Award at Filmfare Awards East for Goynar Baksho
In 2017, she made her directorial debut with A Death in the Gunj and it garnered her the Best Debut Director Award
In 2021, she appeared in the Nikkhil Advani directorial Mumbai Diaries 26/11
She was last seen in the Aparna Sen directorial The Rapist
The actress who was once questioned for her beauty, answered everyone with her phenomenal acting
