10 Movies to watch this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

NOV 27, 2021

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Weekends are meant to relax and chill watching movies and this movie with the essence of Tamil Nadu will be a feel good movie to sit and watch with your family

Image: IMDb

Bunty Aur Babli

A sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi Bunty Aur Babli, is a fun movie that’ll make you laugh

Image: IMDb

Chhorii

This thriller movie tells the story of an eight-month pregnant Sakshi played by Nushrratt Bharuccha and her unborn child who have to face the fear that lies in the paranormal world

Image: IMDb

Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power

Image: IMDb

Dhamaka

The story of an frustrated anchor starring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles is something that’ll make your weekend worth it

Image: IMDb

Wake Up Sid

If you are looking for a movie that will fill your heart and put a smile on your face, Wake Up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor never fails!

Image: IMDb

Queen

With Kangana Ranaut’s impeccable acting and heart touching characters, Queen will give you the best weekend experience

Image: IMDb

Mimi

One of the best films by Kriti Sanon, Mimi sets you on a roller coaster ride of laughter and tears

Image: IMDb

Hum Do Hamare Do

This movie lets you see how fun adopted parents can be!

Image: IMDb

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Friendships, love and life; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the happy movie we can go back to watching every weekend

Image: IMDb

