10 Movies to watch this weekend
P R GAYATHRI
NOV 27, 2021
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Weekends are meant to relax and chill watching movies and this movie with the essence of Tamil Nadu will be a feel good movie to sit and watch with your family
Image: IMDb
Bunty Aur Babli
A sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi Bunty Aur Babli, is a fun movie that’ll make you laugh
Image: IMDb
Chhorii
This thriller movie tells the story of an eight-month pregnant Sakshi played by Nushrratt Bharuccha and her unborn child who have to face the fear that lies in the paranormal world
Image: IMDb
Satyameva Jayate 2
Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power
Image: IMDb
Dhamaka
The story of an frustrated anchor starring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles is something that’ll make your weekend worth it
Image: IMDb
Wake Up Sid
If you are looking for a movie that will fill your heart and put a smile on your face, Wake Up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor never fails!
Image: IMDb
Queen
With Kangana Ranaut’s impeccable acting and heart touching characters, Queen will give you the best weekend experience
Image: IMDb
Mimi
One of the best films by Kriti Sanon, Mimi sets you on a roller coaster ride of laughter and tears
Image: IMDb
Hum Do Hamare Do
This movie lets you see how fun adopted parents can be!
Image: IMDb
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Friendships, love and life; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the happy movie we can go back to watching every weekend
Image: IMDb
