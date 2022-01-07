ENTERTAINMENT
11 Years of No One Killed Jessica
Real life story
The film was based on the Jessica Lall murder, which happened on April 29, 1999
(Image- IMDb)
Two leads
The film stars Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, who both had equal screen time
(Image- Anurag Kabbur)
Broke norms
It was a film that defied many who thought female-oriented films didn't work in the Hindi film industry
(Image- Pinkvilla)
The film paved the way for several female-oriented films and extended the narrative of strong female characters
(Image- Vidya Balan Instagram)
Trailer Controversy
The trailer was released in November 2010 and sparked controversy due to some scenes and it was subsequently given an A certificate
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Budget & Collection
The 2011 release was made on a budget of Rs. 9 crores and it garnered Rs. 45 crores at the box office
(Image- Getty Images)
Awards & Nominations
At the 57th Filmfare Awards, the film garnered six nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film and Best Actress
(Image- Raj Kumar Gupta Twitter)
Best Supporting Actress
Rani Mukerji won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance in the film
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Critical reception
The film received favourable reviews from critics and the actors' performances were highly praised
(Image- IMDb)
