 2021 Iconic dance numbers

Chaka Chak
The Sara Ali Khan starrer song from the upcoming film Atrangi Re has captivated the hearts of the people
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Param Sundari
The song is from the film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, and it was a huge success
Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kusu Kusu
The groovy track, Kusu Kusu starred Nora Fatehi, and she nailed the song with her elegance
Video- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nadiyon Par
The song is a remake of Let the Music Play, it starred Janhvi Kapoor and got everyone grooving
Image- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This Nora Fatehi song gained a lot of attention and became a great addition to the dance numbers
Video- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Zalima Coca Cola
The song, starring Elli AvrRam and Aamir Khan, has some excellent dances and has become a popular track
Har Funn Maula
Image- Elli AvrRam Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez starred in Badshah and Aastha Gill's song, and it was a smash hit
Paani Paani
Video- Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The song is from the upcoming film RRR, and it features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR
Naacho Naacho
Image- Jr NTR Instagram
