 2021 Iconic dance numbers

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 20, 2021

Chaka Chak

The Sara Ali Khan starrer song from the upcoming film Atrangi Re has captivated the hearts of the people

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Param Sundari

The song is from the film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, and it was a huge success

Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kusu Kusu

The groovy track, Kusu Kusu starred Nora Fatehi, and she nailed the song with her elegance

Video- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nadiyon Par

The song is a remake of Let the Music Play, it starred Janhvi Kapoor and got everyone grooving

Image- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This Nora Fatehi song gained a lot of attention and became a great addition to the dance numbers

Video- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Zalima Coca Cola

The song, starring Elli AvrRam and Aamir Khan, has some excellent dances and has become a popular track

Har Funn Maula

Image- Elli AvrRam Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez starred in Badshah and Aastha Gill's song, and it was a smash hit

Paani Paani

Video- Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The song is from the upcoming film RRR, and it features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Naacho Naacho

Image- Jr NTR Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable moments

Click Here