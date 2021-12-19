Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable moments

DEC 19, 2021

The star kid

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since he was born

Image: Pinkvilla

Bubbly baby

Not only has he been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in town, but he also manages to win millions of hearts with his cute gestures

Image: Pinkvilla

Daddy’s boy

Gushing about Taimur on Father's Day, Saif said in an interview, "I think the whole country loves Taimur. He’s great energy to have around you

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Little munchkin

The star kid is pampered a lot by his family members, especially by his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif also said that Taimur loves nature and is quite outdoorsy. He imitates them doing yoga by making some painful noises

Yoga time

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Obedient student

This photo of Taimur paying close attention to his yoga teacher will surely bring a smile to your face

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Taimur looked extremely adorable in his Easter bunny getup

Easter bunny look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

We fell in love with this amazing picture of the mom-son moment from their vacation

Pottery session

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

His aunt Saba Ali Khan loves Taimur and always shares his pictures on her social media handle

Bonding with aunt

Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram

We can’t get enough of his adorable expressions and cute pictures

Goofy expression

Image: Pinkvilla

