Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable moments

The star kid
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since he was born
Image: Pinkvilla
Bubbly baby
Not only has he been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in town, but he also manages to win millions of hearts with his cute gestures
Image: Pinkvilla
Daddy’s boy
Gushing about Taimur on Father's Day, Saif said in an interview, "I think the whole country loves Taimur. He’s great energy to have around you
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Little munchkin
The star kid is pampered a lot by his family members, especially by his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif also said that Taimur loves nature and is quite outdoorsy. He imitates them doing yoga by making some painful noises
Yoga time
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Obedient student
This photo of Taimur paying close attention to his yoga teacher will surely bring a smile to your face
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Taimur looked extremely adorable in his Easter bunny getup
Easter bunny look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
We fell in love with this amazing picture of the mom-son moment from their vacation
Pottery session
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
His aunt Saba Ali Khan loves Taimur and always shares his pictures on her social media handle
Bonding with aunt
Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram
We can’t get enough of his adorable expressions and cute pictures
Goofy expression
Image: Pinkvilla
