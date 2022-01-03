Entertainment

03 DEC , 2022

2021: Supporting actors who left a mark

Bhagyashree in Thalaivii

Bhagyasheree made her comeback with the Kangana starrer Thalaivii, wherein she played the role of Kangana's mother

Video: Bhagyashree Instagram

Amruta Subhash in Dhamaka

In Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, the actress played a news channel producer and she nailed it

Image: Amruta Subhash Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi

The ace actor starred alongside Kriti Sanon in the film, Mimi, and his performance perfectly balanced the film

Image: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram

Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga

The National Film Award-winning actress has captivated the hearts of people with her portrayal as Nayantara in Renuka Shahane's film

 Image: Tanvi Azme Instagram

Vijay Raaz in Sherni

The actor gave a terrific performance in the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni as zoology professor Hassan Noorani

Image: Raunak Kapoor Instagram

Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom

Lara played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film and really immersed herself in the role

Image: Lara Dutta Instagram

Varun Sharma in Roohi

The actor, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, gave a remarkable performance in Hardik Mehta's horror comedy

Image: Varun Sharma Instagram

Meghna Malik in Saina

Meghna played Saina's mother Usha in the film and performed an excellent job

Image: Meghna Malik Instagram

Paresh Rawal in Toofan

Paresh Rawal played Farhan Akhtar's coach in the film and their on-screen camaraderie was fantastic

Image: Pinkvilla

Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson

 Neena portrayed the character of a Punjabi grandmother in Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson and nailed it

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

