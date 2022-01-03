Entertainment
2021: Supporting actors who left a mark
Bhagyashree in Thalaivii
Bhagyasheree made her comeback with the Kangana starrer Thalaivii, wherein she played the role of Kangana's mother
Video: Bhagyashree Instagram
Amruta Subhash in Dhamaka
In Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, the actress played a news channel producer and she nailed it
Image: Amruta Subhash Instagram
Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi
The ace actor starred alongside Kriti Sanon in the film, Mimi, and his performance perfectly balanced the film
Image: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram
Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga
The National Film Award-winning actress has captivated the hearts of people with her portrayal as Nayantara in Renuka Shahane's film
Image: Tanvi Azme Instagram
Vijay Raaz in Sherni
The actor gave a terrific performance in the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni as zoology professor Hassan Noorani
Image: Raunak Kapoor Instagram
Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom
Lara played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film and really immersed herself in the role
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Varun Sharma in Roohi
The actor, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, gave a remarkable performance in Hardik Mehta's horror comedy
Image: Varun Sharma Instagram
Meghna Malik in Saina
Meghna played Saina's mother Usha in the film and performed an excellent job
Image: Meghna Malik Instagram
Paresh Rawal in Toofan
Paresh Rawal played Farhan Akhtar's coach in the film and their on-screen camaraderie was fantastic
Image: Pinkvilla
Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson
Neena portrayed the character of a Punjabi grandmother in Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson and nailed it
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
