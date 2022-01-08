Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
JAN 08, 2022
2022’s first-week newsmakers
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone received massive backlash for being ignorant towards her daughter Nisha Kaur and not holding her hand in public
Image: Anoop Devaraj
Daniel Weber, her husband, took to social media to clarify and shut down the trolls
Image: Daniel Weber Instagram
Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh
After nine years of marriage, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh separated and recently were granted divorce
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Previously, the couple made headlines in 2020 after their relationship ran into problems
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday celebrated the New Year together. The couple's exit from the airport, after their trip, generated quite a fuss
Image: Pinkvilla
According to reports, the couple are dating and prefer to keep their relationship private
Image: Pinkvilla
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji recently fueled wedding rumours when she posted a photo of her feet with toe rings on Instagram
Image: Tanisha Mukerji Instagram
The actress broke her silence and stated that she is pleased to be single and that if she plans to marry, she will inform everyone
Image: Tanisha Mukerji Instagram
The much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film, RRR, has been postponed and is currently in legal trouble
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
FIR filed against makers of RRR
An individual filed a PIL in the High Court against the film's writer and producers for misrepresenting the truth
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
