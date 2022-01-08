Entertainment

2022’s first-week newsmakers

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone received massive backlash for being ignorant towards her daughter Nisha Kaur and not holding her hand in public

Image: Anoop Devaraj

Daniel Weber, her husband, took to social media to clarify and shut down the trolls

Image: Daniel Weber Instagram

Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh

After nine years of marriage,  Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh separated and recently were granted divorce

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Previously, the couple made headlines in 2020 after their relationship ran into problems

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday celebrated the New Year together. The couple's exit from the airport, after their trip, generated quite a fuss

Image: Pinkvilla

According to reports, the couple are dating and prefer to keep their relationship private

Image: Pinkvilla

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji recently fueled wedding rumours when she posted a photo of her feet with toe rings on Instagram

Image: Tanisha Mukerji Instagram

The actress broke her silence and stated that she is pleased to be single and that if she plans to marry, she will inform everyone

Image: Tanisha Mukerji Instagram

The much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film, RRR, has been postponed and is currently in legal trouble

Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram

FIR filed against makers of RRR

An individual filed a PIL in the High Court against the film's writer and producers for misrepresenting the truth

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

