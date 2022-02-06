Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 06, 2022
5 Big box office clashes in 2022
Bachchan Pandey vs. Shamshera
Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will face-off for the first time at the box office, this year, with Bachchan Pandey and Shamshera, both releasing on March 18
Image: IMDb
Bachchan Pandey will also feature Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. On the other side, Shamshera features Ranbir alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the leads
Image: IMDb
Laal Singh Chaddha will face a box office clash with the second installment of the K.G.F. series, K.G.F: Chapter 2 on April 14
Image: IMDb
Laal Singh Chaddha vs. K.G.F: Chapter 2
Laal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, while K.G.F: Chapter 2 will star Yash alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles
Image: IMDb
Runway 34 will witness a box office clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, both of which will be released on April 29
Image: IMDb
Runway 34 vs. Heropanti 2
The drama-thriller, Runaway 34, stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 stars Tiger, alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead
Image: IMDb
With Raksha Bandhan and Adipurush hitting screens on August 11, Akshay Kumar will face another box office clash, this time with Prabhas
Image: IMDb
Adipurush vs. Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan will star Akshay alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. On the other hand, Adipursh will feature Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead
Image: IMDb
This Christmas, Tiger Shroff will face off against Katrina Kaif. Ganapath: Part 1 will compete with Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas
Image: IMDb
Ganapath: Part 1 vs. Merry Christmas
