5 Films to watch in February 2022

Shakun Batra's directorial, Gehraiyaan, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles
The film is a contemporary look at relationships and the complexities that bound them
The Aakash Bhatia directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, released on Netflix on February 4
Looop Lapeta
The film was supposed to be released in theatres last year, but the pandemic pushed it back, and it is now finally available on Netflix. It is an official remake of the German film, Run Lola Run
The sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to hit theatres on February 11
Badhaai Do
The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and the trailer suggests that it is about LGBTQ relationships
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has been awaiting a release for a long time. The film is finally set for release on February 25, 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali and is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai
The Taapsee Pannu starrer is based on the life and career of Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and it was released on February 4
Shabaash Mithu
