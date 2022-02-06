Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 06, 2022

5 Films to watch in February 2022

Heading 3

Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra's directorial, Gehraiyaan, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles

Image: IMDb

The film is a contemporary look at relationships and the complexities that bound them

Image: IMDb

The Aakash Bhatia directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, released on Netflix on February 4

Image: IMDb

Looop Lapeta

The film was supposed to be released in theatres last year, but the pandemic pushed it back, and it is now finally available on Netflix. It is an official remake of the German film, Run Lola Run

Image: IMDb

The sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to hit theatres on February 11

Image: IMDb

Badhaai Do

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and the trailer suggests that it is about LGBTQ relationships

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has been awaiting a release for a long time. The film is finally set for release on February 25, 2022

Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali and is adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai

Image: IMDb

The Taapsee Pannu starrer is based on the life and career of Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and it was released on February 4

Image: IMDb

Shabaash Mithu

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty in monochrome outfits

Click Here