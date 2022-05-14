TELEVISION
Priyanka Goud
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 14, 2022
Heading 3
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani wedding
|
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who have been in a relationship for a very long time, got engaged in March and are all set to marry soon in Chennai
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani worked together in a couple of films such as Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, Maragadha Naanayam and started liking each other ever since then
Nikki was often spotted hanging out with Aadhi, his family and friends although they made it official before the engagement
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
Aadhi and Nikki got engaged in an intimate ceremony on March 27. The couple took to social media and shared pics from their engagement ceremony and it was all things cute
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
After one and half a month of being engaged, the couple ahead of entering their wedlock, arranged a press meeting to announce details about their wedding
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani are all set to marry on May 18 in a close-knit ceremony with family, friends and a few members of the film fraternity
Image: Twitter
Ajith Kumar, the Tamil superstar, has been invited to the Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani. A pic of Aadhi and Ajith has taken the internet on fire
Image: Twitter
Tollywood stars like Nani, Sundeep Kishan, Neeraja Kona and a few other close members are on the guestlist for the wedding
Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram
From Haldi to reception, reportedly, the wedding of Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani will be a grand affair, and pics are expected to be posted on social media as well
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Arya’s moments with hubby