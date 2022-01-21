Entertainment

Actors and their breakthrough movies

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood made his debut in 1992 with Deewana, which was his breakthrough film and a defining moment in his acting career

Image- IMDb

Deepika Padukone

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

Image- IMDb

Katrina Kaif

Katrina made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom, and her breakthrough came in 2005 with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Image- IMDb

Salman Khan

In 1988, he made his debut as a supporting actor with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi and in 1989, he got his breakthrough role in Sooraj Barjatya's film Maine Pyar Kiya

Image- IMDb

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena made her acting debut in the film Refugee in 2000 and her breakthrough came in 2001 with the historical drama Asoka

Image- IMDb

Bhumi Pednekar

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which she received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

Image- IMDb

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and the film was a box office triumph

Image- IMDb

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya, but her breakthrough came with the 2010 release I Hate Luv Storys

Image- IMDb

Imran Khan

Imran made his acting debut in 2008 with the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which was a box office success and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut

Image- IMDb

Anushka Sharma

Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Rab ne Bana Di Jodi, which was a box office success and proved to be her breakthrough film

Image- IMDb

