Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 21, 2022
Actors and their breakthrough movies
Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan of Bollywood made his debut in 1992 with Deewana, which was his breakthrough film and a defining moment in his acting career
Image- IMDb
Deepika Padukone
The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
Image- IMDb
Katrina Kaif
Katrina made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom, and her breakthrough came in 2005 with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
Image- IMDb
Salman Khan
In 1988, he made his debut as a supporting actor with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi and in 1989, he got his breakthrough role in Sooraj Barjatya's film Maine Pyar Kiya
Image- IMDb
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena made her acting debut in the film Refugee in 2000 and her breakthrough came in 2001 with the historical drama Asoka
Image- IMDb
Bhumi Pednekar
The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which she received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
Image- IMDb
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and the film was a box office triumph
Image- IMDb
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya, but her breakthrough came with the 2010 release I Hate Luv Storys
Image- IMDb
Imran Khan
Imran made his acting debut in 2008 with the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which was a box office success and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut
Image- IMDb
Anushka Sharma
Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Rab ne Bana Di Jodi, which was a box office success and proved to be her breakthrough film
Image- IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Get inspired by Samantha to stay fit