Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 20, 2022

Get inspired by Samantha to stay fit

Kickstarting 2022

 Samantha kickstarted the new year by sharing this motivating workout video of hers

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Cyclothon

Samantha was seen having a jolly time with her friends as they had a cycling race

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Family Cycling 

Samantha loves to cycle and even spends family quality time with a cycling session

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Weight Lifting

 Samantha also enjoys an intense weight lifting session in order to tone her body

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Aerial Yoga

 Apart from cycling and hitting the gym, Samantha also indulges in some aerial yoga

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Dance Cardio

 Samantha also enjoys her daily dose of cardio by dancing on a routine

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Intense Routine 

Samantha practices an intense workout routine that enables her to stay flexible

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Plant Based Diet 

Apart from her daily exercising, the actress also follows a plant based diet

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Workout Buddies 

Samantha indulges in a mid workout convo with her cute little doggo

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

Plank Of Life 

Samantha shows us the best way to attain those toned abs is by doing a perfect plank

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram 

