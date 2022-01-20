Entertainment
Rishika Shah
Jan 20, 2022
Get inspired by Samantha to stay fit
Kickstarting 2022
Samantha kickstarted the new year by sharing this motivating workout video of hers
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Cyclothon
Samantha was seen having a jolly time with her friends as they had a cycling race
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Family Cycling
Samantha loves to cycle and even spends family quality time with a cycling session
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Weight Lifting
Samantha also enjoys an intense weight lifting session in order to tone her body
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Aerial Yoga
Apart from cycling and hitting the gym, Samantha also indulges in some aerial yoga
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Dance Cardio
Samantha also enjoys her daily dose of cardio by dancing on a routine
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Intense Routine
Samantha practices an intense workout routine that enables her to stay flexible
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Plant Based Diet
Apart from her daily exercising, the actress also follows a plant based diet
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Workout Buddies
Samantha indulges in a mid workout convo with her cute little doggo
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
Plank Of Life
Samantha shows us the best way to attain those toned abs is by doing a perfect plank
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu instagram
