actors who had blockbuster debuts
The film Phool Aur Kaante, directed by Sandhesh Kohli, was a blockbuster.
ajay devgan
Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram
The film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai marked his debut film and was super hit.
hrithik roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The Mahesh Bhatt directional Aashiqui was a super hit. The actor was every filmmaker's choice after the film.
Rahul roy
Image: Rahul Roy Instagram
Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which was a box office hit.
ranveer singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The film Ishq Vishk marked his debut and performed quite well at the box office.
Shahid kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Imran's bollywood debut, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was well-received by the public.
Imran Khan
Image: Imran Khan Instagram
The film Rockstar introduced an American actor to Bollywood. The film was a Box Office success.
nargis fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
The 2019 release, Gully Boy was Siddhant's Bollywood Debut and it was a Blockbuster.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
