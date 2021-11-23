Akshat Sundrani

Nov 23, 2021

actors who had blockbuster debuts

The film Phool Aur Kaante, directed by Sandhesh Kohli, was a blockbuster.

ajay devgan

Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram

The film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai marked his debut film and was super hit.

hrithik roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The Mahesh Bhatt directional Aashiqui was a super hit. The actor was every filmmaker's choice after the film.

Rahul roy

Image: Rahul Roy Instagram

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which was a box office hit.

ranveer singh

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The film Ishq Vishk marked his debut and performed quite well at the box office.

Shahid kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Imran's bollywood debut, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was well-received by the public.

Imran Khan

Image: Imran Khan Instagram

The film Rockstar introduced an American actor to Bollywood. The film was a Box Office success.

nargis fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

The 2019 release, Gully Boy was Siddhant's Bollywood Debut and it was a Blockbuster.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

