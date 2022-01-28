Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Actors who took sabbatical post marriage

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra in 2009 and took a break from the industry

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She later appeared in a slew of television reality series before making her Bollywood comeback in 2021 with Hungama 2

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Madhuri took a break from the industry in 1999 when she married Dr Sriram Nene and moved to the United States

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

In 2007, she made a tremendous comeback with the Anil Mehta directorial Aaja Nachle

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in a private wedding in Italy in 2014. The actress was away from the silver screen for four years

Image: Pinkvilla

Rani Mukerji

The actress welcomed her daughter Adira in 2015 and she has since devoted her entire attention to her family. In 2018, she made a comeback with Hichki

Image: Pinkvilla

The late Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and gave birth to her first child, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi

She then took a long sabbatical before making a comeback in 2004. However, she made a major comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish

Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

The actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and continued to provide great performances until 2010

Image: Aishwarya R Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress took a break after giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya and she made her comeback four years later with Jazbaa

Image: Aishwaryaa R Bachchan Instagram

