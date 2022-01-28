Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
Actors who took sabbatical post marriage
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra in 2009 and took a break from the industry
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She later appeared in a slew of television reality series before making her Bollywood comeback in 2021 with Hungama 2
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Madhuri took a break from the industry in 1999 when she married Dr Sriram Nene and moved to the United States
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
In 2007, she made a tremendous comeback with the Anil Mehta directorial Aaja Nachle
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in a private wedding in Italy in 2014. The actress was away from the silver screen for four years
Image: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
The actress welcomed her daughter Adira in 2015 and she has since devoted her entire attention to her family. In 2018, she made a comeback with Hichki
Image: Pinkvilla
The late Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and gave birth to her first child, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
Sridevi
She then took a long sabbatical before making a comeback in 2004. However, she made a major comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish
Image: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram
The actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and continued to provide great performances until 2010
Image: Aishwarya R Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The actress took a break after giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya and she made her comeback four years later with Jazbaa
Image: Aishwaryaa R Bachchan Instagram
