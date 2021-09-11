Actresses who made
their debut with SRK Sep 11, 2021
Mahima Chaudhary
She made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with the film Pardes, in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This film was a massive hit
She won the Filmfare award for "Best Debut". She subsequently went on to work with all of the major actors of the 1990s, which was quite a feat
Deepika Padukone
She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om,' in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She had a dual role in the film
In the same year, she got the Best Debut Filmfare. Since then, she has proven to be relentless
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marked her Bollywood debut in 2008, alongside Shah Rukh khan
Anushka Sharma
Her performance was well-received by the crowd. She is one of the most talented actors in the industry today
Shilpa Shetty
She made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with 'Baazigar,' alongside Shah Rukh, and garnered widespread praise for her performance
Her career skyrocketed after her maiden film was a smashing blockbuster
Mahira Khan
She is one of Pakistan's most popular actresses. In the film 'Raees,' she made her Bollywood debut alongside King Khan
She was praised for her performance. Her Bollywood breakthrough with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, however, remains her sole Indian release to date
