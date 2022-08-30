Advertisement
Ahead of Brahmastra's release, a look at 10 best dialogues from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013 and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Sep 08, 2022 04:22 AM IST
Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on how her love story with Vicky Kaushal unraveled: It was in my destiny
Sep 08, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is ‘very dear’ to him as he BREAKS SILENCE post breakup
Sep 08, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to boycott trends in Bollywood: ‘If the film didn’t work, the audience didn’t like it’
Sep 07, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Brahmastra New Promo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and their astras are a force to reckon with
Sep 07, 2022 09:27 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to start filming for Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff this week
Sep 07, 2022 07:47 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season; Says ‘Wanted to take a break’
Sep 07, 2022 07:18 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maniesh Paul on life post JugJugg Jeeyo: People have started taking me seriously as an actor
Sep 07, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Kylie Jenner drops photos from her 25th birthday celebration after receiving sweet tributes from family
Aug 30, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif REVEALS Vicky Kaushal did a 45-minute-long concert for her on her birthday
Katrina Kaif spilled the beans on the most adorable thing her hubby Vicky Kaushal has done for her.

Sep 08, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Kapil Sharma is full of gratitude as he shares stills of his 'rocking live show' from Melbourne
Kapil Sharma is full of gratitude as he shares stills of his 'rocking live show' from Melbourne
Sep 08, 2022 04:05 AM IST
Florence Pugh gushes about co-star Chris Pine and more amid ongoing Don't Worry Darling drama
Florence Pugh gushes about co-star Chris Pine and more amid ongoing Don't Worry Darling drama
Sep 08, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: It was just my truth
Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: It was just my truth
Sep 08, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang claps back at 'ageist' comments after his breakup with Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang claps back at 'ageist' comments after his breakup with Camila Morrone
Sep 08, 2022 03:24 AM IST
‘Back mein pain hai’ Ranbir Kapoor denies to pose for media due to this reason

Sep 07, 2022 11:41 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor on trolls and negativity!

Sep 07, 2022 06:36 PM IST
Why is Ekta Kapoor crying?

Sep 07, 2022 06:25 PM IST
"Aww moments" Zaid Darbar compliments his wife Gauahar Khan in front of the media

Sep 07, 2022 06:14 PM IST
"Yeh khud hi confuse hai kya sawal hai" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare appearance for Ponniyin Selvan: I's trai

Sep 07, 2022 12:53 PM IST
"Zor se bolo" Kiara Advani's channels her inner style at the ramp

Sep 07, 2022 12:29 PM IST
"Our Lianna loves him but" Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Chaudhary's first Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter

Sep 07, 2022 11:37 AM IST
‘I am going to miss my flight’ Rashmika Mandanna mobbed by fans!!

Sep 06, 2022 10:54 PM IST
Have Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi broken up?

Sep 06, 2022 07:26 PM IST
"It's OK, it's OK," Alia Bhatt instructed her team to be courteous to her fans  

Sep 06, 2022 06:25 PM IST
Don't Worry Darling's controversies

Don't Worry Darling's controversies
Celebs who visited Lalbaugcha Raja 2022

Celebs who visited Lalbaugcha Raja 2022
Kiara Advani in fancy gowns

Kiara Advani in fancy gowns
Mouni Roy is a fan of sarees

Mouni Roy is a fan of sarees
Shilpa Shetty loves one-shoulder outfits

Shilpa Shetty loves one-shoulder outfits
Vaani Kapoor in classic black

Vaani Kapoor in classic black
Cha Eun Woo’s effortless beauty

Cha Eun Woo’s effortless beauty
Amruta Khanvilkar's love for sarees

Amruta Khanvilkar's love for sarees
Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan

Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan
Disha Patani's off-duty style

Disha Patani's off-duty style
Ahead of Brahmastra’s release, 6 PICS to showcase Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship over the years

Ahead of Brahmastra’s release, 6 PICS to showcase Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s rela...
5 Times Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar twinned and perfectly captured the moments

5 Times Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar twinned and perfectly captured the moments
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s striking looks in white traditional suits

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s striking looks in white traditional ...
PHOTOS: Take a glance at GOT7’s Jackson’s stunning fashion game

PHOTOS: Take a glance at GOT7’s Jackson’s stunning fashion game
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Anniversary: 6 snaps of the happy couple from their red carpet romps

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Anniversary: 6 snaps of the happy couple from thei...
Idris Elba Birthday: 6 PICS of the actor that prove why he should be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig

Idris Elba Birthday: 6 PICS of the actor that prove why he should be the next James B...
5 times Katrina Kaif gave us inspiration for festive season in traditional attires

5 times Katrina Kaif gave us inspiration for festive season in traditional attires
PHOTOS: Introduction to the ‘Heart-Stealers’ of K-Pop, THE BOYZ

PHOTOS: Introduction to the ‘Heart-Stealers’ of K-Pop, THE BOYZ
5 Times Disha Parmar mesmerized fans with her saree looks

5 Times Disha Parmar mesmerized fans with her saree looks
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 6 couples who love to workout together

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 6 couples who love to wo...
