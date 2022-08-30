Advertisement
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on how her love story with Vicky Kaushal unraveled: It was in my destiny
Sep 08, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is ‘very dear’ to him as he BREAKS SILENCE post breakup
Sep 08, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to boycott trends in Bollywood: ‘If the film didn’t work, the audience didn’t like it’
Sep 07, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Entertainment
Brahmastra New Promo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and their astras are a force to reckon with
Sep 07, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to start filming for Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff this week
Sep 07, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Tv
EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season; Says ‘Wanted to take a break’
Sep 07, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maniesh Paul on life post JugJugg Jeeyo: People have started taking me seriously as an actor
Sep 07, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner drops photos from her 25th birthday celebration after receiving sweet tributes from family
Aug 30, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Tv
Kapil Sharma is full of gratitude as he shares stills of his 'rocking live show' from Melbourne
Sep 08, 2022 04:05 AM IST
Entertainment
Florence Pugh gushes about co-star Chris Pine and more amid ongoing Don't Worry Darling drama
Sep 08, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: It was just my truth
Sep 08, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang claps back at 'ageist' comments after his breakup with Camila Morrone
Sep 08, 2022 03:24 AM IST
View All
Advertisement
Entertainment
Bethenny Frankel comes after Meghan Markle; Says the Duchess is a 'terrible terrible businessperson'
Sep 08, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Entertainment
John Legend opens up on his strained relationship with Kanye West: It's up to him whether he can get past that
Sep 08, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Entertainment
Bobby Deol begins new project 'Shlok- The Desi Sherlock'; Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shares a glimpse
Sep 07, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Niti Taylor's 5 stylish PICS featuring her desi and glam looks
Sep 07, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Television
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Mr Faisu, Niti Taylor and others hop on Kala Chashma trend during dance practice; Watch
Sep 07, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Television
PICS: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous as she dons an all-black outfit
Sep 07, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Entertainment
VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram, the Chola Crown Prince looks dashing in ethnic outfit at Ponniyan Selvan trailer launch
Sep 07, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Tv
Divyanka Tripathi is a happy kid as she runs around in a striped dress; Shraddha Arya reacts
Sep 07, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Entertainment
Watch Rajinikanth greet fans at his residence after wrapping up Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event
Sep 07, 2022 07:58 PM IST
Tv
Neeti Mohan on judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: I love kids a lot and want to encourage every child
Sep 07, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Tv
Krystle D’souza's Ganpati celebration with Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi, Rithvik Dhanjani was all about love and peace
Sep 07, 2022 07:32 PM IST
Television
PICS: Surbhi Jyoti looks gorgeous as she flaunts her pretty pink ethnic outfit; Leaves fans mesmerised
Sep 07, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Tv
PIC: Surbhi Chandna starts shooting for Sherdil Shergill, says ‘Back to the chaos I love’
Sep 07, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Television
Naagin 6 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha's daughter to turn into a shape-shifting serpent after 21 years
Sep 07, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Fashion
Sara Ali Khan's kurta suit makes for a desi lesson on how to look ready for Onam; Yay or Nay?
Sep 07, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Web stories
View All
Advertisement
Fashion
Karisma Kapoor proves stripe print is twice as nice and chic in a co-ord set and shirt; Yay or Nay?
Sep 07, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Korean
BLACKPINK, IVE and TWICE conquer Billboard charts with latest releases
Sep 07, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Television
Arjun Bijlani shares a VIDEO and shows what happens on days when he wants to pack up early; Watch
Sep 07, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Tv
Amitabh Bachchan meets a blind fan on KBC 14; Shares feeling guilty for those who have lost their abilities
Sep 07, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Entertainment
Tell Me Lies: Here’s how the Grace Van Patten starrer Hulu show differs from the novel
Sep 07, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor wishes 'lover' Mira Kapoor on her birthday: May we dance through life’s ups and downs together
Sep 07, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Entertainment
Amid House of Hammer revelations, Armie Hammer not prioritising dating and has been keeping ‘low key'
Sep 07, 2022 06:29 PM IST
Fashion
Kiara Advani shines like a golden girl as a showstopper for DL Maya in a mermaid cut gown; Yay or Nay?
Sep 07, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Entertainment
Courteney Cox reacts to Kanye West's criticism of Friends being not 'funny'
Sep 07, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Television
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Shilpa Shinde drops a VIDEO and thanks fans for showering love on her; Watch
Sep 07, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Maniesh Paul finds 'BEST' about Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar
Sep 07, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Entertainment
Prince Harry gushes about Meghan Markle at Germany's Invictus event: To have Meg by my side means everything
Sep 07, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher to play an Intelligence Bureau officer in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao
Sep 07, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Entertainment
Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Trisha Krishnan; Here's what the stars wore
Sep 07, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sassy reply when asked why her son Jeh appears ‘grumpy’ in pictures
Sep 07, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal was never on her 'radar': He was just a name I heard
Sep 07, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Tv
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's wife Shikha says he is on ventilator: ‘We all want your prayers’
Sep 07, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Entertainment
POLL: Do you think the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling will affect the success of Harry Styles' movie?
Sep 07, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri and Inaya nominated for season's first week eviction
Sep 07, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Korean
FIRST LOOK: EXO’s D.O. is the notorious man in town in first poster for ‘Bad Prosecutor’
Sep 07, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Entertainment
Samantha's father Joseph Prabhu pens an emotional note after daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya
Sep 07, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Tv
Krishna Mukherjee shares pic of an infection developed near her lips a day before her engagement
Sep 07, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian talks about 'cutie' ex Pete Davidson: I’m excited for what he has coming up
Sep 07, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Fashion
Kareena Kapoor gives her printed shirt and mom jeans a fancy-chic touch with Hermès Kelly bag; Yay or Nay?
Sep 07, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Entertainment
Florence Pugh looked 'flawless' as other Don't Worry Darling cast 'invoked questions' at Venice Film Festival?
Sep 07, 2022 11:57 AM IST
Lifestyle
Cancer to Scorpio: See Zodiac water signs and the type of humor that appeals to them
Sep 07, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Korean
Jung Hae In’s ‘Connect’ CONFIRMED to premiere in December; Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Hye Joon join as cast
Sep 07, 2022 11:40 AM IST
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and other winners of Rapid Fire round this season
Sep 07, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma shares a new still as Jhulan Goswami from Chakda 'Xpress: Story that needs to be told
Sep 07, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra goes ‘bravo’ as her NYC restaurant Sona gets Michelin’s recognition
Sep 07, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Entertainment
Kane Brown Concert 2023 - Everything you need to know about the Drunk Or Dreaming Tour
Sep 07, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Entertainment
Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company in a USD 250 million lawsuit over French winery
Sep 07, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Entertainment
From ‘being friends with Salman Khan’ to expressing her love for Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif’s KWK journey
Sep 07, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Entertainment
Mohanlal sends a special birthday video message to Mammootty with 'Ye Dosti' song; Fans say 'friendship goals'
Sep 07, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Entertainment
Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, who will be a part of Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3? Makers issue statement
Sep 07, 2022 10:53 AM IST
Lifestyle
Aquarius to Libra: See Zodiac air signs and the type of humor that appeals to them
Sep 07, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Entertainment
Ponniyin Selvan Event: Kamal Haasan on bond with Rajinikanth: Cinema is a small family, no space for jealous
Sep 07, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Fashion
House Of The Dragon fame Emily Carey rocks a similar necklace as Kerala's very own mullamottu mala
Sep 07, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Tv
Indian Idol 13: Himesh Reshammiya reveals Neha Kakkar keeps her husband’s photo during shoot
Sep 07, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Entertainment
Maroon 5's Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo expecting their third baby together
Sep 07, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor says he's 'on the top of the world' on becoming a grandfather: It's great to see him every day
Sep 07, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Lifestyle
Taurus to Virgo: See Zodiac earth signs and the type of humor that appeals to them
Sep 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Tv
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you correctly answer cricket question that helped Brij win Rs 1,60,000
Sep 07, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Entertainment
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Here are five reasons why he is the ultimate megastar ruling Mollywood since 80s
Sep 07, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Lifestyle
The clean eating lifestyle: Dietician recommends 5 tips to eat more sustainably
Sep 07, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they arrive for the Invictus Games event in Germany; PHOTOS
Sep 07, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan tells he and Rajinikanth were to play THESE roles in 90s, discusses Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan
Sep 07, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Entertainment
Kiara Advani turns showstopper as she walks the ramp in a golden outfit in Delhi; See PICS
Sep 07, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Entertainment
Oke Oka Jeevitham: Sharwanand, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni and Amala pose for perfect PICS at screening
Sep 07, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Entertainment
Justin Bieber suspends remaining world tour to focus on his health: I need time to rest and get better
Sep 07, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi dislikes being called ‘supporting actor’ or ‘character actor’: Who is a characterless actor?
Sep 07, 2022 05:05 AM IST
Tv
Hina Khan looks pretty in pink as she seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha; PIC
Sep 07, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Discover More